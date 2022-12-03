Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45 - 90 g
  • Diameter 48 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
1805 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

