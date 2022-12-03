Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
1805 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
