Pattern 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1761 "Drums". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

