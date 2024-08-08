Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
28969 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
17045 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
