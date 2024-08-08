Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,6 g
- Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
28969 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
17045 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
