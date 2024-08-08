Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)