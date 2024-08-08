Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,6 g
- Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1756 "With the monogram of Elizabeth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search