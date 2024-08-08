Pattern Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 21,000,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) PL (4)