Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 21,000,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
226819 $
Price in auction currency 21000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Russia Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

