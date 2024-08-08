Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,6 g
- Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 21,000,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
226819 $
Price in auction currency 21000000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search