Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1756 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1756 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure gold (0,0236 oz) 0,7336 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,389

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (374)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

Russia Poltina 1756 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Russia Poltina 1756 at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
4094 $
Price in auction currency 352000 RUB
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1756 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Poltina
