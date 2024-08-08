Poltina 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (82) AU (125) XF (112) VF (36) F (3) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (9) MS62 (25) MS61 (17) MS60 (8) AU58 (28) AU55 (22) AU53 (9) AU50 (7) XF45 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (11) Service NGC (70) PCGS (24) ННР (9) RNGA (6) ANACS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (26)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (17)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (2)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (14)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Florange (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (9)

Gorny & Mosch (14)

Grün (4)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (36)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Katz (15)

Künker (64)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Morton & Eden (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (5)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (5)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (8)

OLNZ (1)

Palombo (2)

PAOLETTI (1)

Rare Coins (20)

Rauch (13)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (9)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (3)

Stack's (13)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (6)

Westfälische (1)

Восточно-европейский (1)

Знак (1)