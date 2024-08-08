Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure gold (0,0236 oz) 0,7336 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,389
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (374)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
4094 $
Price in auction currency 352000 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
