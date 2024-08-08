Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1756 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,597
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
