Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1756 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,597

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

