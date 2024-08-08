5 Roubles 1759 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1759 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)