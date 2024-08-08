Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1759 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1759 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Roubles 1759 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,354

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1759 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1759 СПБ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
128653 $
Price in auction currency 110000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1759 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

