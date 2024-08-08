Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1759 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,354
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1759 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
