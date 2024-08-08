Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1758 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1758 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Roubles 1758 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,052

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1758 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1758 СПБ at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
77087 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1758 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
76000 $
Price in auction currency 76000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1758 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1758 СПБ at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1758 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1758 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search