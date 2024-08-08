Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1758 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,052
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1758 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
77087 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
76000 $
Price in auction currency 76000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
