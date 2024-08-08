5 Roubles 1758 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1758 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

