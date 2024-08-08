Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1757 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1757 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Roubles 1757 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1757 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1757 СПБ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
92089 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1757 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
59361 $
Price in auction currency 225000 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1757 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1757 СПБ at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1757 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

