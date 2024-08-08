5 Roubles 1757 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1757 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1)