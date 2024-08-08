Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1756 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,597

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1756 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8239 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
47867 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Empire - April 27, 2012
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1756 СПБ at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

