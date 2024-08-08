5 Roubles 1756 СПБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1756 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8239 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1)