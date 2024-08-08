Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,987
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1758 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
55577 $
Price in auction currency 48000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
11979 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
