Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1758 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Roubles 1758 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,987

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1758 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

Russia 5 Roubles 1758 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
55577 $
Price in auction currency 48000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1758 at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
11979 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1758 at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Russia 5 Roubles 1758 at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
