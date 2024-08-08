Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1758 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure gold (0,0955 oz) 2,9711 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,910
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1758 with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
9461 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
9464 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
