Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1758 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1758 ММД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Roubles 1758 ММД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure gold (0,0955 oz) 2,9711 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,910

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1758 with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
9461 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
9464 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Rauch - July 3, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date July 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction AURORA - April 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 16, 2018
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction AURORA - October 2, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1758 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search