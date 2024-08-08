Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Double Chervonets 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "АПРЕЛ". Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,94 g
- Pure gold (0,22 oz) 6,8428 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,360
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Double Chervonets
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
