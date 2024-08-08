Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Double Chervonets 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ:" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "АПРЕЛ:"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,94 g
- Pure gold (0,22 oz) 6,8428 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Double Chervonets
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ:". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
