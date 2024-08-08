Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ:" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "АПРЕЛ:"

Obverse Double Chervonets 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" "АПРЕЛ:" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Double Chervonets 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" "АПРЕЛ:" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,22 oz) 6,8428 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ:". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Double Chervonets 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1751 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

