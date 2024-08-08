Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Double Chervonets 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,94 g
- Pure gold (0,22 oz) 6,8428 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Double Chervonets
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Chervonets 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search