Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Double Chervonets 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Double Chervonets 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,22 oz) 6,8428 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
