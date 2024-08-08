Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54306 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
