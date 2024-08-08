10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54306 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)