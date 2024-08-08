Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54306 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rauch - November 25, 2009
Seller Rauch
Date November 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1756 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search