10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1757 "Portrait by J. Dacier" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)