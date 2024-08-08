Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1757 "Portrait by J. Dacier" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
269314 $
Price in auction currency 260000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
254394 $
Price in auction currency 210000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Leu - April 27, 2008
Seller Leu
Date April 27, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date July 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1757 "Portrait by J. Dacier", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1757 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search