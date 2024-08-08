Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by J. Dacier" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1757 "Portrait by J. Dacier" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
269314 $
Price in auction currency 260000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
254394 $
Price in auction currency 210000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1757 "Portrait by J. Dacier", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
