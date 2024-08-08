Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1759 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1759 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1759 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,478

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1759 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
150000 $
Price in auction currency 150000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1759 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

