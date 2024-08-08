10 Roubles 1759 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1)