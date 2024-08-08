Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1759 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,478
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
