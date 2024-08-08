Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,604

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32404 $
Price in auction currency 3000000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
90896 $
Price in auction currency 8200000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

