10 Roubles 1757 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.

