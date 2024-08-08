Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,938
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5107 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32404 $
Price in auction currency 3000000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******

Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
