Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,938

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5107 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32404 $
Price in auction currency 3000000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1756 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search