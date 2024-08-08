Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,308
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the NIKO auction for RUB 5,800,000. Bidding took place December 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2676 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18953 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
