10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the NIKO auction for RUB 5,800,000. Bidding took place December 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (8) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (1)