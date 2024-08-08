Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,308

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the NIKO auction for RUB 5,800,000. Bidding took place December 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2676 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18953 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2006
Russia 10 Roubles 1758 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2006
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1758 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1758 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search