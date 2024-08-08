Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,498

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
43951 $
Price in auction currency 41000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12677 $
Price in auction currency 12177 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Jesús Vico - June 2, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2006
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

