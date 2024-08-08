10 Roubles 1756 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1756 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1)