Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure gold (0,0501 oz) 1,5589 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
