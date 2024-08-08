Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1757 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1757 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,0501 oz) 1,5589 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

