Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1758. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russian Heritage (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search