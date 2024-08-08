Rouble 1758. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) PL (2) Service RNGA (2)