Rouble 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,6 g
- Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 116,606
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1662 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1246 $
Price in auction currency 1900 AUD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
