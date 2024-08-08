Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1758 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1758 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 116,606

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1758 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1662 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1246 $
Price in auction currency 1900 AUD
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction AURORA - April 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 24, 2017
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

