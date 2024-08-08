Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1756 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1756 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,444

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (398)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3839 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,500,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9497 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 JPY
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1257 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1756 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

