Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1756 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,6 g
- Pure gold (0,0472 oz) 1,4672 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,444
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (398)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1756 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3839 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,500,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9497 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 JPY
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1257 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
