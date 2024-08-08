Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "АПРЕЛ"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "АПРЕЛ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "АПРЕЛ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,800,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
80000 $
Price in auction currency 80000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Naumann - April 9, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

