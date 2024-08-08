Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "АПРЕЛ"
Photo by: Numismatik Naumann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,800,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
80000 $
Price in auction currency 80000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
