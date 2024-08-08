Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,800,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (1)