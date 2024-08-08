Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "АПРЕЛ"
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6681A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- UBS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search