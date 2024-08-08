Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6681A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

