Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "АПРЕЛ"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" "АПРЕЛ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" "АПРЕЛ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse". "АПРЕЛ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6681A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
8643 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1751 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search