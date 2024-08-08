Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "ФЕВР:5" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "ФЕВР:5"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "ФЕВР:5" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "ФЕВР:5" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,794

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "ФЕВР:5". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 102,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
69000 $
Price in auction currency 69000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 30, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

