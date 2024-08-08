Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "ФЕВР:5" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "ФЕВР:5". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 102,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)