Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "ФЕВР:5" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "ФЕВР:5"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,794
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "ФЕВР:5". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 102,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Rare Coins (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
69000 $
Price in auction currency 69000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search