Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАР. 13" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "МАР. 13"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАР. 13". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
20213 $
Price in auction currency 1804054 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
