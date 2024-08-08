Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАР. 13" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "МАР. 13"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "МАР. 13" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "МАР. 13" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАР. 13". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
20213 $
Price in auction currency 1804054 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

