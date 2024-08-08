Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАР. 13" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАР. 13". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2)