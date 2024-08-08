Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАРТЪ" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "МАРТЪ"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАРТЪ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Russian Heritage (1)
