Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАРТЪ" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1751 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "МАРТЪ". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)