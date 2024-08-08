Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АВГ. 1" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АВГ. 1". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4254 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3)