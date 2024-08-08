Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АВГ. 1" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "АВГ. 1"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "АВГ. 1" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" "АВГ. 1" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АВГ. 1". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4254 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
52553 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
9596 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1749 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search