Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АВГ. 1" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "АВГ. 1"
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". "АВГ. 1". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4254 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
52553 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
9596 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
