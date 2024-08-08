Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

