Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
80000 $
Price in auction currency 80000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search