Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "St Andrew the First-Called on the reverse". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
80000 $
Price in auction currency 80000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
