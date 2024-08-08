Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse". "ФЕВР. 5" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse". "ФЕВР. 5". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3871 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 4,400,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)