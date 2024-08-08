Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse". "ФЕВР. 5" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "ФЕВР. 5"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" "ФЕВР. 5" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" "ФЕВР. 5" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse". "ФЕВР. 5". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3871 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 4,400,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8969 $
Price in auction currency 7701 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1753 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search