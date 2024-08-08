Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse". "ФЕВР. 5" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "ФЕВР. 5"
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1753 "The eagle on the reverse". "ФЕВР. 5". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3871 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 4,400,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Katz (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8969 $
Price in auction currency 7701 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
Search