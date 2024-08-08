Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse". "АВГ. 1" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: "АВГ. 1"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse" "АВГ. 1" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse" "АВГ. 1" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,042

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse". "АВГ. 1". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction CNG - January 7, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

