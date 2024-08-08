Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse". "АВГ. 1" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse". "АВГ. 1". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

