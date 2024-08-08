Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse". "АВГ. 1" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: "АВГ. 1"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,042
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1749 "The eagle on the reverse". "АВГ. 1". This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
