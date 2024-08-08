Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münzenonline (3)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16205 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
23999 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Münzenonline - October 19, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1748 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search