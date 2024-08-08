Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1748 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16205 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
23999 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
