Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1747
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4948 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 180,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
