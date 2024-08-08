Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4948 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 180,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1747 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search