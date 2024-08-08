Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 489
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
