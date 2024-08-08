Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 489

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

