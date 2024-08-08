Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1746 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

Сondition XF (1)