Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
28807 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
12109 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
