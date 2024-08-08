Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
28807 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
12109 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

