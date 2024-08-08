Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1744 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition AU (3) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (1)