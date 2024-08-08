Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,823
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
