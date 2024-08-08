Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1743 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1743 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,823

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

