Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 149,333. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1635 $
Price in auction currency 149333 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 7, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
