Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18, 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 149,333. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1635 $
Price in auction currency 149333 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction MS67 - November 7, 2018
Seller MS67
Date November 7, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

