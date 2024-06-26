Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.

