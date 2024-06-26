Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

