Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1751 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
