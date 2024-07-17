Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 550. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 13002 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1748 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search