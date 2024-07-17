Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 550. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 13002 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
