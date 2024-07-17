Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1748 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 550. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

