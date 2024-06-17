Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Eeckhout - May 6, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date May 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

