Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Russian Heritage (4)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search