Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1750
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1260 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58 RB
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
