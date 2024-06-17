Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1260 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

