Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1750 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (15) VF (11) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) RB (1) BN (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (3)

Rare Coins (17)

RedSquare (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)