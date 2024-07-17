Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF20 CGC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition VF20 CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition VF20 CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
