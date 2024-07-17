Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF20 CGC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition VF20 CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition VF20 CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

