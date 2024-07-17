Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1747
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 213 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
