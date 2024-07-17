Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition XF (6) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1)