Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 213 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1747 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search