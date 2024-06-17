Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1105 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55 RB
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
