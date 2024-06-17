Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Сondition AU (3) XF (8) VF (18) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (4) VF20 (1) F12 (1) RB (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (4)

Rare Coins (5)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)