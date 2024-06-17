Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1105 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55 RB
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU55 RB
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 at auction RedSquare - July 5, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

