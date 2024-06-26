Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,177,120

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

