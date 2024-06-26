Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,177,120
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1759 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
