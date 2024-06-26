Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 535,767
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1758 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
