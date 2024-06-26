Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1758 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

